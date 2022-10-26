Eriksson Ek pots a pair as Wild outlast Canadiens in Montreal
Minnesota forward Duhaime's 2nd period marker serves as eventual game winner
Brandon Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Marc Andre Fleury returned to his home province and denied a third-period penalty shot to secure the win. The Sorel-Tracy, Que., native made 26 saves and allowed one goal.
Cole Caufield was Montreal's lone goal scorer, with his fifth marker of the season. Jake Allen made 28 saves and allowed two goals.
WATCH l Eriksson Ek scores twice as Wild defeat Canadiens:
The Wild opened the scoring on the run. Duhaime drove the puck in the offensive zone and left the puck for Eriksson Ek. His shot went wide but bounced off the boards and into the crease for Eriksson Ek to tap in.
The Wild regained the lead thanks to a turnover in the neutral zone. Frederick Gaudreau intercepted Johnathan Kovacevic's pass in the centre circle, entered the offensive zone and connected with Duhaime for the one-timer.
Mike Hoffman was awarded a penalty shot with 14:10 remaining in the third period after getting held on a breakaway by former Hab Jon Merrill. The 32 year-old made his way down the ice and lined up a shot but was easily denied by Fleury with a pad save.
Head coach Martin St. Louis pulled Allen with just over one minute remaining but Eriksson Ek added his second goal of the game with the empty netter.
