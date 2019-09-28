Mikko Rantanen signs 6-year, $55.5M US deal with Avalanche: Reports

A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million US, six-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.

Rantanen and COL agree to terms. 6 x $9.25M. —@TSNBobMcKenzie

Rantanen will count $9.25 million against the salary cap. He's one of the final restricted free agents to sign a contract.

Mikko Rantanen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avs</a><br>6 year / $55.5M total (9.25M AAV)<br><br>2019-20: $12M<br>2020-21: $12M<br>2021-22: $10M<br>2022-23: $6M<br>2023-24: $9.5M<br>2024-25: $6M<br><br>All base salary, no Signing Bonuses.<a href="https://t.co/0bPIlG4Jvt">https://t.co/0bPIlG4Jvt</a> <a href="https://t.co/YstFe8F0Vd">pic.twitter.com/YstFe8F0Vd</a> —@CapFriendly

The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season. Rantanen has 209 points in 239 NHL games.