Canadiens defenceman Matheson named assistant captain, joining Gallagher

Defenceman Mike Matheson has been named an assistant captain of the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced Monday.

The club said the decision was made by the Canadiens' management team.

Veteran Brendan Gallagher will continue to serve as an assistant, while forward Nick Suzuki retains his role as captain.

The 29-year-old Matheson led the team's defencemen with 34 points (8-26) in 48 games last season. The six-foot-two, 195-pound blue-liner also set career highs for assists (26), points (34), power-play points (9), and average time on ice per game (24:27).

In eight seasons in the NHL, the Pointe-Claire, Que. native has accumulated 172 points (57-115) in 465 regular-season games with the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Canadiens.

Matheson, who was selected in the first round (23rd overall) by the Panthers in the 2012 NHL draft, was acquired from the Penguins along with a draft pick in exchange for defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling on July 16, 2022.

Sexton spent 3 seasons with AHL affiliate

Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith has a new assistant on his staff.

Ben Sexton has been promoted from American Hockey League affiliate Belleville Senators to join Smith's staff.

Sexton spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach with Belleville after being hired prior to the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old Ottawa native was a seventh-round pick (206th overall) in the 2009 draft by the Boston Bruins.

Sexton spent much of his professional career in the AHL, but had a short stint with the Senators in 2017-18 before retiring in 2020.

Ottawa also announced Sean Tierney as director of hockey analytics, effective Sept. 15.