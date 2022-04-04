Family of Mike Bossy says Islanders great 'resting peacefully' at home, continues cancer battle
65-year-old announced last October that he was was diagnosed with lung cancer
The family of Hall of Fame member and New York Islanders great Mike Bossy says he is resting peacefully at home while continuing his battle with lung cancer, according to Quebec-based sports channel TVA Sports on Monday.
The news comes contrary to a reports by The Hockey News saying Bossy, 65, had entered palliative care.
CBC Sports has not independently confirmed either report.
Bossy, an eight-time all-star, announced last October he had been diagnosed with the disease. The illness forced him to step away from his analyst job at TVA Sports.
A four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Islanders (1980-83), Bossy recorded 1,126 points (573 goals, 553 assists) in 752 NHL regular-season games. He spent his entire 10-season career with the team.
Bossy won the 1978 Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year, and the 1982 Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs. He also was a three-time Lady Byng Memorial Trophy recipient (1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86).
A chronic back injury forced Bossy to retire following the 1986-87 season. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1991.
With files from Field Level Media
