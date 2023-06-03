Ex-Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock reportedly joining Blue Jackets

The Columbus Blue Jackets plan to name Stanley Cup winner Mike Babcock head coach, according to TSN, The Athletic and other media outlets.

The hire reportedly will become official when Babcock's contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs expires at the end of June.

The Blue Jackets fired Brad Larsen on April 15 after finishing last in the Eastern Conference at 25-48-9 (59 points).

Babcock, 60, has not coached in the NHL since being fired by Toronto in November 2019. His eight-year contract finishes at the end of this month.

He coached Detroit to a 2008 Stanley Cup championship and reached the Stanley Cup final with the Red Wings in 2009 and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim in 2003.

His NHL coaching career includes 700 wins in 1,301 regular-season games with the Ducks (2002-04), Red Wings (2005-15) and Maple Leafs (2015-19).

He also coached Canada to gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics and 2004 world championships.

Babcock coached the men's hockey team at the University of Saskatchewan to a 14-9 record during the 2021-22 season.

Saskatchewan fell to the Calgary Dinos in the Canada West quarter-finals, losing the series two games to one.

