Phone hearing set for Panthers' Matheson after hit on Canucks' Pettersson: report

Florida Panthers defenceman Michael Matheson can expect a phone call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety, according to a report from Hockey Night In Canada's Nick Kypreos.

The discussion may result in supplemental discipline for Matheson after his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Petterson, in the third period of Saturday night's game in Sunrise, Fla.

The 19-year-old was taken hard into the end boards, then slammed to the ice by Matheson and needed assistance from the trainers to the locker-room.

Petterson did not return to the game, a 3-2 Canucks win.

"That's a dirty play. The league is trying to protect the good young players and that's just a dirty play," Vancouver coach Travis Green said after the game.

Matheson wasn't penalized on the play, nor was he held accountable by any of Pettersson's teammates with the game tied 2-2 at the time of the injury.