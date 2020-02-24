Maple Leafs send goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche, re-acquire Calle Rosen

Michael Hutchinson, bumped from his backup goaltender job with the Maple Leafs by recently acquired Jack Campbell, was traded to Colorado on Monday for former Toronto defenceman Calle Rosen.

The 29-year-old Hutchinson had a 4-9-1 record, 3.66 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 15 games with the Maple Leafs before being sent to their American Hockey League affiliate after the team dealt for Los Angeles netminder Jack Campbell on Feb. 5.

Hutchinson was 3-1-0 with a 1.98 GAA and .943 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies this season.

Drafted by Boston in the third round in 2008, is 50-52-14 with a .905 save percentage in 126 NHL regular-season games with Florida, Winnipeg and the Maple Leafs.

Rosen was part of the Nazem Kadri trade to Colorado last July 1 that sent fellow defenceman Tyson Barrie and forward Alex Kerfoot to Toronto.

Rosen, 26, has two assists in eight games with the Avalanche and 15 points in 35 points for their AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles.

Calle Rosen, pictured celebrating his first NHL goal as a Maple Leaf on April 1, 2019, is back in the blue and white after being re-acquired Monday in a trade that sent goalie Michael Hutchinson to the Avalanche. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/File)

A native of Vaxjo, Sweden, he split the previous two seasons between the Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies, winning a Calder Cup championship with the latter in 2018.

Signed by the Maple Leafs as a free agent on May 16, 2017, he has four points in 16 NHL regular-season games with Colorado and Toronto.

Red Wings claim Timashov from Leafs

Also Monday, Detroit claimed Dmytro Timashov off waivers after the forward scored four goals and nine points in 39 games this season with the Maple Leafs.