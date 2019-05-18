Mark Stone's hat trick helps Canada rout Germany at Worlds
Mark Stone had a hat trick Saturday to lead Canada to an 8-1 rout of Germany at the world hockey championship.
Canucks hand Germans 1st loss, move into tie atop Group A
Mark Stone had a hat trick Saturday to lead Canada to an 8-1 rout of Germany at the world hockey championships in Slovakia.
Anthony Mantha scored two goals while Sam Reinhart, Thomas Chabot and Anthony Cirelli added singles.
Yasin Ehliz had the lone goal for Germany.
Canada scored three times in a span of less than three minutes early in the third period to put the game away.
Both Group A teams have four wins in five games.
Canada outshot Germany 30-7.
