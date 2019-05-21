Kyle Turris paces Canada in shutout win over rival U.S.

Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off preliminary play at the world hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the United States on Tuesday in Kosice, Slovakia.

Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins and one regulation loss. The Canadians have won six straight since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland.

The Canadians will face Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Pierre-Luc Dubois and Jared McCann also scored for Canada, while Matt Murray picked up the shutout in goal.

Cory Schneider took the loss in goal for the Americans, who finished fourth in the group with 14 points (4-1-1) behind Canada, Finland and Germany.

Costly turnover

Canada took charge early in the game, with Dubois scoring one minute 49 seconds after the opening faceoff. Mark Stone came out from behind the American goal and fed Dubois with a pass to set up the opening goal.

Turris put Canada up 2-0 just over seven minutes later when Anthony Mantha caused a turnover in the Canadian zone and skated up the wing before feeding Canada's captain with a pass.

McCann put Canada up 3-0 15 minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Turris and ripped a shot past Schneider.

Germany 4, Finland 2

Leon Draisaitl scored tiebreaking and go-ahead goals late in the third period, lifting Germany to a 4-2 win over Finland.

Both Group A teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

Czech Republic 5, Switzerland 4

The Czech Republic closed the preliminary round with a 5-4 win over Switzerland in Bratislava, getting one goal and two assists each from Jakub Voracek and Dominik Simon.

Both countries in Group B will be among the final eight teams competing in the tournament Thursday.

Elsewhere, in matchups of teams that won't advance, Latvia beat Norway 4-1 in Group B and the host Slovaks outlasted Denmark 2-1 in a shootout decided by penalty shots.