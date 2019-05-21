Kyle Turris paces Canada in shutout win over rival U.S.
Captain collects 2 points as Canadians win Group A, face Swiss in quarter-finals
Kyle Turris had a goal and an assist as Canada finished off preliminary play at the world hockey championship with a 3-0 win over the United States on Tuesday in Kosice, Slovakia.
Canada finished at the top of the Group A standings with 18 points from six regulation wins and one regulation loss. The Canadians have won six straight since opening with a 3-1 loss to Finland.
The Canadians will face Switzerland, which finished fourth in Group B, in the quarter-finals on Thursday.
Cory Schneider took the loss in goal for the Americans, who finished fourth in the group with 14 points (4-1-1) behind Canada, Finland and Germany.
Costly turnover
Canada took charge early in the game, with Dubois scoring one minute 49 seconds after the opening faceoff. Mark Stone came out from behind the American goal and fed Dubois with a pass to set up the opening goal.
McCann put Canada up 3-0 15 minutes into the second period when he took a pass from Turris and ripped a shot past Schneider.
Germany 4, Finland 2
Leon Draisaitl scored tiebreaking and go-ahead goals late in the third period, lifting Germany to a 4-2 win over Finland.
Both Group A teams will advance to the quarter-finals.
Czech Republic 5, Switzerland 4
The Czech Republic closed the preliminary round with a 5-4 win over Switzerland in Bratislava, getting one goal and two assists each from Jakub Voracek and Dominik Simon.
Both countries in Group B will be among the final eight teams competing in the tournament Thursday.
Elsewhere, in matchups of teams that won't advance, Latvia beat Norway 4-1 in Group B and the host Slovaks outlasted Denmark 2-1 in a shootout decided by penalty shots.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.