U.S. up next as Canada notches easy shutout over Denmark

Carter Hart and Mackenzie Blackwood combined for a 24-save shutout as Canada routed Denmark 5-0 on Monday in round-robin play at the men's hockey world championship.

Hart started in net, making 22 saves in 50 minutes and Blackwood stopped two shots in the remaining 10 minutes of work.

Sam Reinhart had a pair of goals to help the Canadians improve to 5-1 at the international tournament. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Jared McCann and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, with Mark Stone adding two assists.

Patrick Galbraith stopped 29 shots in net for Denmark, which has a win, an overtime win, and four losses at the event.

Canada climbed to second in Group A with 15 points, one behind leading Finland and one ahead of the Unites States. After starting with a loss to Finland, the Canadians close the preliminary round against the U.S. on Tuesday. The quarter-finals are scheduled for Thursday.

Canada was one for three on the power play and the Danes could not score on their four man-advantages.

Canada's Anthony Mantha (39) hammers Denmark's Nicholas Jensen in Canada's win at the world hockey championship on Monday. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

Marchessault broke in alone on the Danish net opted to curl behind the goal rather then shoot. After a quick dangle he passed the puck out the trailing Dubois, who snapped the puck past Galbraith for a 1-0 lead.

Captain Kyle Turris sent a back-handed pass from the corner to a streaking McCann to make it 2-0 at the 6:06 mark of the first period.

Defenceman Damon Severson sent in a long shot from the point that Marchessault deflected past Galbraith to make it 3-0 ahead of the first intermission.

Reinhart kept the scoring going in the second period, ripping a wrist shot from the left face-off dot on a partial breakaway over the shoulder of Galbraith. Reinhart added his second goal of the game early in the third period.