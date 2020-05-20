Skip to Main Content
Canada grouped with U.S. rivals for 2021 men's hockey worlds
NHL

The United States and Canada were drawn into the same group for the 2021 men's hockey world championships, the International Ice Hockey Federation said Wednesday.

Schedule for spring tournament in Riga, Latvia, to be announced at a later date

The Associated Press ·
Rivals Canada and the United States will play in the same group at the 2021 men's world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia, the IIHF announced Wednesday. Finland is the defending champion. (Martin Rose/Getty Images/File)

The North American rivals are in the eight-team group to be played in Riga, Latvia. Defending champion Finland and Germany are also in that group.

Russia, Sweden and the Czech Republic will be in the other group alongside co-host Belarus in Minsk. The 15,000-seat Minsk Arena will host the medal games and semifinals.

The IIHF said the 2021 tournament schedule will be published at a later date.

Finland won the 2019 title. The 2020 tournament in Switzerland was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent medallists

2019 — Finland, Canada, Russia

2018 — Sweden, Switzerland, U.S.

2017 — Sweden, Canada, Russia

2016 — Canada, Finland, Russia

2015 — Canada, Russia, U.S.

