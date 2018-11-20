Struggling Oilers replace fired head coach McLellan with Hitchcock

The Edmonton Oilers have fired head coach Todd McLellan and replaced him with Ken Hitchcock.

The Oilers entered Tuesday's game at San Jose sixth in the NHL's Pacific Division with a 9-10-1 record following two consecutive losses.

Edmonton hired McLellan, 51, in May 2015 after he spent seven seasons as head coach of the Sharks, who top the Pacific at 11-7-3 under Peter DeBoer.

He was in his fourth season with the Oilers, who have missed the Stanley Cup playoffs twice in the previous three years. They loss in the second round in 2017 following a 47-win, 103-point regular season.

McLellan, who hails from Melville, Sask., posted a 123-119-24 regular-season mark with Edmonton after going 311-163-66 in San Jose.

He is the fourth coach to be fired this year, following John Stevens in Los Angeles, Quenneville in Chicago and Mike Yeo in St. Louis, who was let go following Monday night's 2-0 loss to the Kings.

Hitchcock, an Edmonton native, retired from coaching in April after 22 NHL seasons. The 66-year-old won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999. He returned to the team last season, taking over from the fired Lindy Ruff.

Hitchcock is third all-time in victories (823) behind Scotty Bowman (1,244) and Joel Quenneville (884), and fourth in regular-season games coached (1,536).

He has also coached in Philadelphia, Columbus and St. Louis.