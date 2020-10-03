Canadiens qualify forward Max Domi, 4 fellow restricted free agents
NHL teams have until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. ET to submit offers to RFAs
The Montreal Canadiens on Saturday submitted qualifying offers to five restricted free agents, including forward Max Domi.
Domi, 25, scored 17 goals and 44 points in 71 games this season. He added three assists in 10 post-season games this summer.
NHL teams have until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. ET to submit qualifying offers to restricted free agents, which can be signed on Day 1 of free agency two days later at 12 p.m.
The Canadiens have also sent offers to forward Charles Hudon and defencemen Noah Juulsen, Xavier Ouellet and Victor Mete.
Mete, 22, scored four goals and added 11 points in 51 games this past year. Hudon, 26, had one goal and one assist in 15 games with the Canadiens this season.
Ouellet had two assists through 12 games. Juulsen played 13 games with the Canadiens' American Hockey League affiliate in Laval, Que.
The Canadiens did not give offers to forwards Aaron Luchuk, Andrew Sturtz and Antoine Waked.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.