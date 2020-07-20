Max Domi rejoins Canadiens at practice after pondering playoff return
Playing during pandemic as Type 1 diabetic is 'something that raises some concern'
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi joined training camp on Monday, indicating he intends to participate in post-season play despite his health concerns as a Type 1 diabetic.
"Look who's back," the team posted on Twitter, along with a short video clip of the 25-year-old taking the ice for practice.
Domi had been evaluating the risks of returning to play amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Being a Type 1 diabetic, it's something that raises some concern. But you really don't know how everyone's going to be affected by this disease," he said in May, per ESPN. "Being a Type 1 doesn't change much. I would handle myself the same way as if I didn't have [diabetes]."
The Centers for Disease Control has said that Type 1 diabetics are among those who might be at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Domi recorded 17 goals and 44 points in 71 games this season for the Canadiens, who will begin their best-of-five qualifying round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 1.
Domi has 251 points in 375 NHL regular-season games with the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18) and Canadiens. The Coyotes made him the No. 12 overall draft pick in 2013.
