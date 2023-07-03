Max Domi latest Maple Leafs free agent addition, joining Bertuzzi, Klingberg, Reaves

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Max Domi to a one-year, $3-million US contract on Monday.

Domi, 28, had 20 goals and 56 points in 80 regular-season games split between Chicago and the Dallas Stars last season.

In 19 playoff games with the Stars, he produced three goals and 10 assists.

The Winnipeg-born player is the son of Tie Domi, who played for the Maple Leafs from 1995 to 2006, becoming a fan favourite as an enforcer.

"Home," Domi tweeted, with a blue heart emoji and a photo of Tie holding him at his locker draped in a Maple Leafs jersey.

Domi joins his seventh NHL team after stints with the Arizona Coyotes, Montreal Canadiens, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago and the Stars.

Toronto also announced Monday it has signed forward Dylan Gambrell to a one-year contract worth $775,000.

Gambrell, 26, skated in 60 games with the Ottawa Senators last season, recording four goals and 10 points. In 233 NHL regular-season games with Ottawa and San Jose, the Bonney Lake, Wash., native has 40 points on 17 goals and 23 assists.

Gambrell was drafted by San Jose in the second round (60th overall) in 2016.

Domi and Gambrell are the latest moves in an active free agency for the Maple Leafs. Toronto signed winger Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.1-million contract on Sunday, a day after signing defenceman John Klingberg and tough guy Ryan Reaves.

Toronto also said goodbye to eight players over the weekend as forwards Ryan O'Reilly, Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari and Alexander Kerfoot, along with defencemen Luke Schenn, Justin Holl, Erik Gustafsson and goaltender Erik Kallgren skipped town.

Lightning dump salary

The Tampa Bay Lightning traded winger Patrick Maroon and a prospect to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Maroon, 35, a three-time Stanley Cup winner, is owed $1 million US on the final year of his contract in 2023-24. The Lightning are retaining 20 per cent of that salary.

Tampa also sent forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota in the deal, announced late Sunday night.

Maroon tallied five goals, 14 points and a league-high 150 penalty minutes in 80 regular-season games last season, his fourth in Tampa Bay. He has 288 points in 12 seasons with five clubs. He won a Cup with the St. Louis Blues (2019) and two with the Lightning (2020, 2021).

Cajkovic, 22, recorded 10 goals and 27 points in 41 contests with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL last season.