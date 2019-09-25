Tka-ching: Matthew Tkachuk strikes 3-year, $21M US deal with Flames
Restricted free-agent forward coming off career-best 34-goal, 77-point season
The Calgary Flames on Wednesday announced they have settled on a three-year contract worth $21 million US with restricted free-agent forward Matthew Tkachuk.
Tkachuk, 21, is coming off a career season that saw the a native of Scottsdale, Ariz., finish fourth in team scoring with 34 goals and 77 points in 80 regular-season games.
The youngest player in franchise history to reach 100 career points, Tkachuk has racked up 71 goals and 174 points in 224 NHL contests.
At $7 million, the left-winger tops the Flames' annual salary chart ahead of Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano at $6.75 million apiece.
Tkachuk will be one year away from unrestricted free agency when this contract expires.
Calgary's season opener is Oct. 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.
