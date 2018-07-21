Matt Dumba re-signs with Wild for 5 years, $30 million US

Skip to Main Content
Matt Dumba is cashing in after a breakout season. The Minnesota Wild rewarded the defenceman with a five-year, $30 million US deal after a career year.

Defenceman posted career high 14 goals, 36 assists last season

Minnesota defenceman Matt Dumba re-signed with the Wild for five years, $30 million US on Saturday. (Chris Carlson/The Associated Press)

The defenceman had 14 goals and 36 assists — both career highs — and played in all 82 games.

Dumba, who turns 24 on Wednesday, was the seventh overall pick in the 2012 Entry Draft. He has 44 goals and 84 assists in 310 career games, all with Minnesota.

