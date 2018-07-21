Matt Dumba re-signs with Wild for 5 years, $30 million US
Matt Dumba is cashing in after a breakout season. The Minnesota Wild rewarded the defenceman with a five-year, $30 million US deal after a career year.
Defenceman posted career high 14 goals, 36 assists last season
Matt Dumba is cashing in after a breakout season.
The Minnesota Wild rewarded the defenceman with a five-year, $30 million US deal after a career year.
The defenceman had 14 goals and 36 assists — both career highs — and played in all 82 games.
Dumba, who turns 24 on Wednesday, was the seventh overall pick in the 2012 Entry Draft. He has 44 goals and 84 assists in 310 career games, all with Minnesota.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.