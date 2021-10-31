Canadiens' Mathieu Perreault could be out 2-3 weeks with eye injury

Montreal Canadiens forward Mathieu Perreault will miss two to three weeks with an eye injury, head coach Dominique Ducharme said Sunday.

Perreault has recorded three goals and four points in eight games this season for the Canadiens. All three of his goals came in Montreal's 6-1 romp over the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 23.

Perreault signed with Montreal during the off-season after scoring nine goals in 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season.

Perreault, 33, has 142 goals and 347 points in 691 NHL regular-season games with the Washington Capitals, Anaheim Ducks, Jets and Canadiens.

Adam Brooks, whom Montreal recently claimed off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, took Perreault's spot in the lineup for the Canadiens on Sunday against the Ducks.

WATCH l Kings rout Canadiens, halting 6-game losing streak: