Islanders lose Barzal indefinitely with lower-body injury, take hit to playoff hopes

New York Islanders centre Mat Barzal is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury, the team announced Monday, a devastating blow to its playoff pursuit.
Barzal, 25, is second on the team with 51 points. The Islanders hold the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with less than two months to go in the NHL regular season.
They visit Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Islanders and Penguins are tied in points.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry will start when Pittsburgh hosts the New York Islanders on Monday night.
The Penguins have struggled in Jarry's absence, going just 4-5 over their last nine games to put the franchise's streak of 16 straight playoff appearances in jeopardy heading into the final two months of the regular season.
Jarry has been solid when healthy this season. He is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in 27 starts. The Penguins are just 11-14-4 when he doesn't play.
Pittsburgh enters play on Monday in the first of the wild-card spots available in the Eastern Conference. There are five teams within three points of the Penguins.
