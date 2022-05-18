Maple Leafs' Marner 'safe and doing well,' thankful for support after carjacking
25-year-old from Markham, Ont., makes 1st public comment after Monday incident
Maple Leafs star winger Mitch Marner says he is "safe and doing well" after he was the victim of a carjacking in Toronto on Monday evening.
Marner posted a message on his verified Twitter account thanking fans, teammates and the Maple Leafs organization for their messages of support after the crime occurred.
<a href="https://t.co/zQk1OZe3PZ">pic.twitter.com/zQk1OZe3PZ</a>—@Marner93
A police source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Canadian Press that Marner and his friend were robbed of their Land Rover at gunpoint outside a movie theatre by three suspects, two of which were armed with handguns.
The Twitter message is the first public comment made by Marner since the crime. He was not at Tuesday's season-ending media availability following the Maple Leafs' first-round playoff loss to Tampa Bay.
"The overwhelming support I've felt from the Toronto community has been unbelievable," said Marner, who also thanked Toronto police for their work in the investigation.
"It's a scary situation to be in, but we're safe and doing well."
