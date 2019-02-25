Golden Knights win Mark Stone trade derby as Senators clean house
Winnipeg native had 28 goals, 62 points in 59 games with Senators this season
The Vegas Golden Knights responded to division rival San Jose's addition of Gustav Nyquist with their own skilled forward, winning the Mark Stone sweepstakes ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline.
Stone confirmed the deal in an interview with TSN. TSN's Bob McKenzie reported Stone has agreed to an eight-year, $76-million US deal with the Knights. According to Cap Friendly, Golden Knights had $3,745,968 in salary cap space before the Stone deal along with early draft picks and plenty of top-level prospects.
Stone, who amassed 28 goals and 62 points in 59 games this season with Ottawa, was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and was the last big trade piece for Senators GM Pierre Dorion, who moved fellow forwards Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel to Columbus in recent days.
The framework of a long-term contract reportedly was close in August when Ottawa signed the Winnipeg native to a one-year contract extension worth $7.35 million US to avoid salary arbitration. According to the Ottawa Sun, the Senators made an eight-year offer on Feb. 21.
Stone, in the midst of his second consecutive point-per-game season, will likely reach the 30-goal mark for the first time in his career.
The 26-year-old is a proven sniper with five straight 20-plus goal seasons but also considered the best defensive forward in the NHL.
