Skip to Main Content
NHL·New

Jets' Scheifele calls 4-game suspension 'excessive,' but won't appeal

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele says he won't appeal the four-game suspension he was handed for a crushing blow on Montreal's Jake Evans.

Winnipeg forward handed a charging major, a game misconduct for the hit

The Canadian Press ·
Mark Scheifele said he has reached out to some Canadiens players to check on the condition of Jake Evans and is praying for his quick recovery. (David Lipnowski/Getty Images)

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele says he won't appeal the four-game suspension he was handed for a crushing blow on Montreal's Jake Evans.

Scheifele says he doesn't agree with the sanction handed down by the NHL's Department of Player Safety on Thursday, calling it "excessive," but added that he doesn't want to be a distraction for his team.

The hit came in the final minute of the Canadiens' 5-3 win in Game 1 of the North Division final on Wednesday as Evans wrapped a shot into the empty Winnipeg net. Scheifele levelled Evans, with the Canadiens forward striking his head on the ice and then being taken away on a stretcher. He was not hospitalized but Montreal's interim coach Dominique Ducharme has said he has a concussion.

Scheifele was handed a charging major and a game misconduct for the play. He said Friday that he did not intend to injure Evans and was only trying to stop him from scoring.

WATCH | Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans exits Game 1 after violent hit from Jets' Scheifele:

Graphic Warning: Habs' Evans taken off on stretcher after violent hit from Jets' Scheifele

Sports

2 days ago
7:17
Montreal forward Jake Evans is taken off the ice on a stretcher after a dangerous hit by Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele who is given a major charging penalty and a game misconduct. 7:17

Scheifele said he has reached out to some Canadiens players to check on Evans and is praying for his quick recovery.

The Jets will host the Canadiens in Game 2 of the second-round playoff series tonight.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now