Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki to have NHL hearing for kneeing
Ex-Senators blue-liner ejected Saturday for incident with Coyotes' Dmitrij Jaskin
Nashville Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Sunday.
Borowiecki is facing discipline for kneeing Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin during the first period of the Predators' 4-1 win on Saturday in Nashville.
Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette ejected (5 mins + game misconduct) for boarding Trevor Zegras. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHabsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHabsGo</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyTogether</a> <a href="https://t.co/5sqVu8t25e">pic.twitter.com/5sqVu8t25e</a>—@PuckReportNHL
Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty, and then a major penalty and game misconduct for an ensuing fight with Antoine Roussel.
Jaskin did not return to the game.
"It's long term," Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny said of Jaskin's injury. "It's lower-body, but it will be really long term."
Borowiecki, 32, has yet to record a point in nine games this season.
He has 15 goals and 52 points in 406 NHL regular-season contests with the Ottawa Senators and Predators.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?