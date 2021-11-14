Skip to Main Content
Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki to have NHL hearing for kneeing

Predators defenceman Mark Borowiecki will have a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Sunday after kneeing Arizona Coyotes forward Dmitrij Jaskin during the first period of Saturday's 4-1 win on Saturday in Nashville.

The Predators' Mark Borowiecki, pictured, was scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety on Sunday after being assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for kneeing Dmitrij Jaskin of the Coyotes on Saturday night. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

Borowiecki was assessed a major penalty, and then a major penalty and game misconduct for an ensuing fight with Antoine Roussel.

Jaskin did not return to the game.

"It's long term," Arizona head coach Andre Tourigny said of Jaskin's injury. "It's lower-body, but it will be really long term."

Borowiecki, 32, has yet to record a point in nine games this season.

He has 15 goals and 52 points in 406 NHL regular-season contests with the Ottawa Senators and Predators.

