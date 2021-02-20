Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg out at least 1 week, with undisclosed lower-body injury
26-year-old Swede exited Thursday's game against Leafs in 1st period
Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg is considered week-to-week with an undisclosed lower-body injury, coach D.J. Smith announced Saturday.
Hogberg allowed one goal on five shots before exiting in the first period of Thursday's 7-3 setback to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The loss dropped Ottawa to an NHL-worst 4-14-1 (nine points) on the season.
"[Hogberg] will be out for sure for a week or so, probably a couple weeks," Smith said.
Hogberg owns a 2-5-0 record with a 4.34 goals-against average and .859 save percentage in 10 games (seven starts) this season. The 26-year-old Swede sports a 7-15-9 mark with a 3.49 GAA and .892 save percentage in 38 career games (32 starts) with the Senators.
Joey Daccord was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League and assigned to the taxi squad on Saturday. He is expected to serve as the backup to Matt Murray for Sunday's home game against the Montreal Canadiens.
