NHL fines repeat offender Marcus Foligno $5,000 US for kneeing Voracek

The NHL fined Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno $5,000 US on Saturday for kneeing Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek.

Wild forward served 2-game suspension in February for kneeing Jets' Adam Lowry

The NHL on Saturday fined Wild forward Marcus Foligno $5,000 US for kneeing the Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek in Friday night's 3-2 shootout loss in Columbus. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The penalty is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.

Foligno delivered the hit to Voracek late in the third period of Friday's game. There was no penalty called on the play.

Voracek left the contest briefly before returning the bench, however he did not play in the remainder of the Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win in Columbus.

The 30-year-old Foligno was suspended two games last month for kneeing Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets.

Foligno has recorded career-high totals in goals (19), points (31) and penalty minutes (95) in 53 games this season, his fifth with Minnesota and 11th in the NHL.

