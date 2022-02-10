Skip to Main Content
Marchand suspended 6 games for hit on Penguins' Jarry

Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand was suspended six games by the NHL on Wednesday night for roughing and high-sticking Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry the previous day.

Halifax native's 8th career suspension and 2nd this year

The Associated Press ·
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the third period of the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 28. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

It is Marchand's eighth career suspension and second this season.

Marchand received a match penalty with 25 seconds to play in the Penguins' 4-2 win Tuesday night after throwing a punch at Jarry's head and poking the goaltender's mask with his stick as a linesman was escorting him away from the fray.

Marchand sat for three games for slew-footing a Vancouver player in late November.

