Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin tests positive for COVID-19
Habs on a 4-game losing streak heading into Saturday's game vs. Nashville
Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Canadiens said the positive test was confirmed Friday morning, and that Bergevin is being monitored by team medical staff.
Bergevin is the latest high-profile case of COVID-19 in the Canadiens' organization.
Head coach Dominique Ducharme tested positive during the 2020-21 playoffs. He missed the final four games of the Canadiens' semifinal win over Vegas and the first two games of Montreal's five-game loss to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup final.
Bergevin is in the final year of his contract with the Canadiens, who have struggled on the ice this season.
Montreal was on a four-game losing streak heading into their game Saturday against visiting Nashville and sat second-last in the Atlantic Division with a 4-13-2 record.
