Marc-Andre Fleury to sit out NHL all-star game to rest

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will skip the upcoming NHL all-star game, choosing instead to rest and prepare for the remainder of the season.

Wasghington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the first player to decline an invitation to the Jan. 24-25 event in St. Louis.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom was named to the Pacific Division roster in Fleury's place and will make his all-star debut. In 28 games on the season, the 29-year-old has a record of 14-11-3, with a .917 save percentage and a shutout.

Any healthy player choosing to miss the all-star game will be suspended one game, but Fleury, 35, seemingly has the team's support.

"While being named to the NHL all-star game is a tremendous honor, the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury have decided that Marc-Andre will pass on the invitation this year," the team tweeted late Friday.

The veteran Fleury, who was the No. 1 overall selection of the 2003 NHL Draft, has a 17-8-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts.

