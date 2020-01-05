Skip to Main Content
Marc-Andre Fleury to sit out NHL all-star game to rest
NHL

Marc-Andre Fleury to sit out NHL all-star game to rest

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will skip the upcoming NHL all-star game, choosing instead to rest and prepare for the remainder of the season.

Golden Knights' 35-year-old goalie will be suspended 1 game

Field Level Media ·
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will serve a one-game suspension after deciding to skip the NHL all-star game later this month in St. Louis. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will skip the upcoming NHL all-star game, choosing instead to rest and prepare for the remainder of the season.

Wasghington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was the first player to decline an invitation to the Jan. 24-25 event in St. Louis.

Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom was named to the Pacific Division roster in Fleury's place and will make his all-star debut. In 28 games on the season, the 29-year-old has a record of 14-11-3, with a .917 save percentage and a shutout.

Any healthy player choosing to miss the all-star game will be suspended one game, but Fleury, 35, seemingly has the team's support.

"While being named to the NHL all-star game is a tremendous honor, the Golden Knights and Marc-Andre Fleury have decided that Marc-Andre will pass on the invitation this year," the team tweeted late Friday.

The veteran Fleury, who was the No. 1 overall selection of the 2003 NHL Draft, has a 17-8-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts.

All-Star Game rosters

Atlantic Division

Forwards:

  • Jack Eichel, Buffalo
  • Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
  • Auston Matthews, Toronto
  • David Pastrnak, Boston
  • Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
  • John Tavares, Toronto

Defencemen:

  • Thomas Chabot, Ottawa
  • Keith Yandle, Florida

Goalies:

  • Jimmy Howard, Detroit
  • Carey Price, Montreal  

Metropolitan Division

Forwards:

  • Sebastian Aho, Carolina
  • Cam Atkinson, Columbus
  • Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders
  • Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
  • Claude Giroux, Philadelphia
  • Taylor Hall, New Jersey

Defencemen:

  • John Carlson, Washington
  • Seth Jones, Columbus 

Goalies:

  • Braden Holtby, Washington
  • Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers

Central Division

Forwards:

  • Patrick Kane, Chicago
  • Nathan MacKinnon, Columbus
  • Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis
  • Mikko Rantanen, Columbus
  • Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg
  • Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg 

Defencemen:

  • Miro Heiskanen, Dallas
  • Roman Josi, Nashville 

Goalies:

  • Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota
  • Pekka Rinne, Nashville 

Pacific Division

Forwards:

  • Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
  • Clayton Keller, Arizona
  • Connor McDavid, Edmonton
  • Joe Pavelski, San Jose
  • Elias Pettersson, Vancouver 

Defencemen:

  • Brent Burns, San Jose
  • Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
  • Erik Karlsson, San Jose

Goalies:

  • Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver
  • John Gibson, Anaheim 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.