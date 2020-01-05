Marc-Andre Fleury to sit out NHL all-star game to rest
Golden Knights' 35-year-old goalie will be suspended 1 game
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will skip the upcoming NHL all-star game, choosing instead to rest and prepare for the remainder of the season.
Vancouver Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom was named to the Pacific Division roster in Fleury's place and will make his all-star debut. In 28 games on the season, the 29-year-old has a record of 14-11-3, with a .917 save percentage and a shutout.
Any healthy player choosing to miss the all-star game will be suspended one game, but Fleury, 35, seemingly has the team's support.
The veteran Fleury, who was the No. 1 overall selection of the 2003 NHL Draft, has a 17-8-3 record with a 2.76 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts.
All-Star Game rosters
Atlantic Division
Forwards:
- Jack Eichel, Buffalo
- Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay
- Auston Matthews, Toronto
- David Pastrnak, Boston
- Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay
- John Tavares, Toronto
Defencemen:
- Thomas Chabot, Ottawa
- Keith Yandle, Florida
Goalies:
- Jimmy Howard, Detroit
- Carey Price, Montreal
Metropolitan Division
Forwards:
- Sebastian Aho, Carolina
- Cam Atkinson, Columbus
- Mathew Barzal, N.Y. Islanders
- Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh
- Claude Giroux, Philadelphia
- Taylor Hall, New Jersey
Defencemen:
- John Carlson, Washington
- Seth Jones, Columbus
Goalies:
- Braden Holtby, Washington
- Henrik Lundqvist, N.Y. Rangers
Central Division
Forwards:
- Patrick Kane, Chicago
- Nathan MacKinnon, Columbus
- Ryan O'Reilly, St. Louis
- Mikko Rantanen, Columbus
- Mark Scheifele, Winnipeg
- Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg
Defencemen:
- Miro Heiskanen, Dallas
- Roman Josi, Nashville
Goalies:
- Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota
- Pekka Rinne, Nashville
Pacific Division
Forwards:
- Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary
- Clayton Keller, Arizona
- Connor McDavid, Edmonton
- Joe Pavelski, San Jose
- Elias Pettersson, Vancouver
Defencemen:
- Brent Burns, San Jose
- Drew Doughty, Los Angeles
- Erik Karlsson, San Jose
Goalies:
- Jacob Markstrom, Vancouver
- John Gibson, Anaheim
