Maple Leafs' Simmonds, Clifford fined for actions against Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford have been fined for their actions during the third period of Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Simmonds was punished for charging Mikhail Sergachev, while Clifford was dinged for high-sticking Corey Perry.
The fines totalling a combined $4,750 US — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — go to the players' emergency assistance fund.
The Leafs, who are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division with four games left on the schedule, were 11-1-1 prior to Thursday's demolition at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.
Toronto visits the league-leading Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
