NHL

Maple Leafs' Simmonds, Clifford fined for actions against Lightning

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Wayne Simmonds and Kyle Clifford have been fined for their actions during the third period of Thursday's 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simmonds punished for charging Sergachev, Clifford dinged for high-sticking Perry

The Canadian Press ·
Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds, seen during a game against Montreal on Feb. 21, has been fined for charging Mikhail Sergachev during the third period of Thursday's 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Simmonds was punished for charging Mikhail Sergachev, while Clifford was dinged for high-sticking Corey Perry.

The fines totalling a combined $4,750 US — the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement — go to the players' emergency assistance fund.

The Leafs, who are all but assured of finishing second in the Atlantic Division with four games left on the schedule, were 11-1-1 prior to Thursday's demolition at the hands of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Toronto visits the league-leading Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

