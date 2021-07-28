Maple Leafs sign Petr Mrazek, Hurricanes take Andersen in goalie swap

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract worth $11.4 million on Wednesday.

Mrazek is expected to battle Jack Campbell for the starting role in Toronto.

Welcome to Toronto, Petr!<br><br>🖊️ We’ve signed goaltender Petr Mrázek to a three-year contract. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> —@MapleLeafs

Mrazek, 29, posted a 6-2-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 12 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He owns a 128-96-31 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .923 save percentage in 275 career games with the Detroit Red Wings (2012-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018) and Hurricanes (2018-21).

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes turned over their entire goaltending position in the past week.

They agreed to terms with former Toronto goalie Frederik Andersen on a two-year, $9 million deal and brought in Antti Raanta from Arizona for $4 million over the next two seasons. General manager Don Waddell said these were the goalies Carolina targeted all along.

Despite combining for a .920 save percentage that ranked third in the league, the Hurricanes moved on from Alex Nedeljkovic, Petr Mrazek and James Reimer. After trading Nedeljkovic to Detroit last week, Mrazek signed with Toronto and Reimer with San Jose on Wednesday.

"It was an easy choice," Mrazek said of signing for $11.4 million over three years with the Maple Leafs. "I think the last three seasons I established myself in a position that I found a way how to win important games."