NHL·New

Maple Leafs sign Petr Mrazek to 3-year, $11.4 million US deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed unrestricted free agent goaltender Petr Mrazek to a three-year contract worth $11.4 million on Wednesday. 

Unrestricted free agent has 24 career shutouts with Red Wings, Flyers and Hurricanes

The Associated Press ·
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goalie Petr Mrazek to a three-year deal on Wednesday. Mrazek has a career .259 goals-against average in 275 games played. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Mrazek is expected to battle Jack Campbell for the starting role in Toronto.

Mrazek, 29, posted a 6-2-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.06 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 12 games last season with the Carolina Hurricanes.

He owns a 128-96-31 record with 24 shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and .923 save percentage in 275 career games with the Detroit Red Wings (2012-18), Philadelphia Flyers (2018) and Hurricanes (2018-21).

