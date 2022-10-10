Senators sign veteran centre Derick Brassard to 1-year, $750,000 US deal

Fifteen-year veteran Derick Brassard earned a spot with the Ottawa Senators for the upcoming season, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.

Senators coach D.J. Smith made the announcement to Brassard during practice Monday morning.

The deal is worth $750,000 US, according to The Daily Faceoff.

It will mark Brassard's second tour of duty in Ottawa.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 deal <a href="https://t.co/CldhN8Ldmh">pic.twitter.com/CldhN8Ldmh</a> —@Senators

Brassard, 35, tallied 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 46 games last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.

He has 522 career points (202 goals, 320 assists) in 951 games with 10 different clubs, including six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected him No. 6 overall in the 2006 draft. He played in parts of two seasons with the Sens from 2016-18.

Canadiens' Heineman out 6 weeks

Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will miss the first six weeks of the season with a thumb injury.

The team announced the news Monday. Montreal opens the season Wednesday at home against Toronto.

Heineman, 20, was a second-round pick by Florida in 2020 and has yet to make his NHL debut.

The Panthers traded the Swedish winger to Calgary in April 2021, and the Flames traded him to the Canadiens in February.

Heineman had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 38 games for Leksands IF in the Swedish league in 2021-22.