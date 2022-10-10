Senators sign veteran centre Derick Brassard to 1-year, $750,000 US deal
35-year-old tallied 19 points in 46 games last season with Flyers, Oilers
Fifteen-year veteran Derick Brassard earned a spot with the Ottawa Senators for the upcoming season, agreeing to a one-year deal on Monday.
The deal is worth $750,000 US, according to The Daily Faceoff.
It will mark Brassard's second tour of duty in Ottawa.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sens?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sens</a> have signed forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 deal <a href="https://t.co/CldhN8Ldmh">pic.twitter.com/CldhN8Ldmh</a>—@Senators
Brassard, 35, tallied 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) in 46 games last season with the Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers.
He has 522 career points (202 goals, 320 assists) in 951 games with 10 different clubs, including six seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected him No. 6 overall in the 2006 draft. He played in parts of two seasons with the Sens from 2016-18.
Canadiens' Heineman out 6 weeks
Montreal Canadiens forward Emil Heineman will miss the first six weeks of the season with a thumb injury.
The team announced the news Monday. Montreal opens the season Wednesday at home against Toronto.
The Panthers traded the Swedish winger to Calgary in April 2021, and the Flames traded him to the Canadiens in February.
Heineman had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 38 games for Leksands IF in the Swedish league in 2021-22.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?