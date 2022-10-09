Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reese to 1-year contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630 US.

Oilers acquire Klim Kostin from Blues in exchange for Dmitri Samorukov

The Canadian Press ·
Newly signed Toronto Maple Leafs winger Zach Aston-Reese, seen during pre-season action against Ottawa on Sept. 24, has collected 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games since entering the league in 2017. (Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season.

Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games.

Oilers acquire Kostin from Blues

The Edmonton Oilers acquired forward Klim Kostin from the St. Louis Blues earlier on Sunday in exchange for defenceman Dmitri Samorukov.

Kostin, 23, was a first-round draft pick (31st overall) by the Blues in 2017 and has notched 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 46 games over the past three seasons.

Samorukov, 23, was a third-round selection by the Oilers in 2017. He played in just one game for Edmonton, which happened to be 4-2 loss at St. Louis on Dec. 29, 2021.

The Oilers will open the regular season at home Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues begin their season at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

With files from Field Level Media

