Maple Leafs sign forward Matthew Knies to 3-year, entry-level contract
20-year-old has 36 goals, 39 assists in 73 career games with University of Minnesota
The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Matthew Knies to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The contract begins in the current 2022-2023 season with an average annual value of $925,000 US, the Leafs said Sunday in a statement.
Toronto drafted the 20-year-old from Phoenix in the second round (57th overall) in 2021.
Knies totalled 36 goals and 39 assists in 73 career NCAA games.
Forever a Gopher 〽️<br><br>Go tear it up in Toronto! <a href="https://t.co/z59HPqk54Y">pic.twitter.com/z59HPqk54Y</a>—@GopherHockey
He had three assists in five games for the United States in the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship. Knies also had a goal and an assist in four games at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.
"In two seasons playing for Coach [Bob] Motzko and his program at the University of Minnesota, Matthew has participated in two Big Ten championship games, two NCAA Frozen Four Championships, one world junior championship tournament and one Winter Olympic Games," Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in the statement.
"The impact of that experience in addition to the massive steps the program at University of Minnesota has helped him take on and off the ice are something that we are forever grateful for.
"We look forward to welcoming Matthew to our club this week and helping him continue down the great development path he has been on with the Gophers."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?