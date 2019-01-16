Mike Babcock shakes up forward lines at Leafs' practice
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock put his forward lines in the blender at practice Wednesday. Auston Matthews was back between William Nylander and Zach Hyman, a trio that was together most of the last two seasons.
Matthews, Nylander and Hyman played on a line together at Wednesday's skate
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock put his forward lines in the blender at practice Wednesday.
Auston Matthews was back between William Nylander and Zach Hyman — a trio that was together most of the last two seasons — while Andreas Johnsson was shuffled to play on the wing with John Tavares and Mitch Marner.
The third unit featured Nazem Kadri centring Patrick Marleau and Kasperi Kapanen.
The fourth line of Par Lindholm, Frederik Gauthier and Connor Brown remained unchanged.
Toronto, which has lost five of its last seven, opens a two-game road trip Thursday against the first-place Tampa Bay Lightning before visiting the Florida Panthers on Friday.
Babcock didn't commit to his new line combinations when speaking with reporters following Wednesday's skate, but it's rare for the coach to not at least start the next game with the combinations used at practice.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.