Engvall scores twice as Maple Leafs top Senators in pre-season game

Michael Amadio scored the game winner to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday in NHL pre-season action.

Pierre Engvall scored twice for Toronto (3-1-0) as Jack Campbell turned away 26 shots.

Connor Brown scored the lone goal for the Senators, now 2-2-0 in the pre-season. Matt Murray, playing his second complete game, was solid stopping 24 shots.

Toronto had shut out the Senators 4-0 less than a week ago, when the teams met for the first time and will close out the pre-season against one another Saturday night.

Tied 1-1 heading into the third period, neither team could capitalize on scoring chances until Amadio beat Thomas Chabot in a battle for the puck with 1:25 remaining in regulation.

The teams exchanged goals in the second period.

WATCH | Canadian men's Olympic hockey team early projection:

Canadian Olympic men's hockey power rankings: Ep. 1 4:10 The NHL season is now in part a tryout for various Olympic teams. Rob Pizzo breaks down his current version of Team Canada. 4:10

Toronto's Engvall opened the scoring in the second minute with a power-play goal as he took a Josh Ho-Sang pass in the circle and beat Murray.

Ottawa tied the game late in the period as Brown tipped Nick Holden's point shot.

The Senators had a chance to take the lead, but struggled to create any real momentum with the man advantage.

Ottawa's power play has struggled significantly through the pre-season going 1 for 20 through the first five games.

A scoreless first period saw both teams exchange a couple chances, but both Murray and Campbell were solid.

Colin White left early in the first period and appeared to be favouring his right shoulder.

The Senators wrapped up their home portion of the pre-season with Monday's and have two more games before they open the regular season Oct. 14 against Toronto.