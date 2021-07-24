Skip to Main Content
NHL

Maple Leafs select forward Matthew Knies 57th overall in 2021 Draft

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally made their first selection of this year's NHL entry draft, choosing forward Matthew Knies with the 57th overall pick on Saturday.

Phoenix, Ariz.-native ranked 37th amongst North American skaters, to play at University of Minnesota in fall

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas made the organization's first pick of the 2021 Draft, taking Matthew Knies 57th overall on Saturday. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally made their first selection of this year's NHL entry draft, choosing forward Matthew Knies with the 57th overall pick on Saturday.

Knies, a six-foot-two, 210-pound left-winger, spent last season with the Tri-City Storm in the USHL, putting up 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 44 games.

A native of Phoenix, Ariz., he came into the draft as the No. 37-ranked North American skater and has committed to playing at the University of Minnesota in the fall.

Toronto dealt its first-round pick to the Columbus Blue Jackets in April in exchange for forward Nick Foligno. 

The Leafs are thin on selections in later rounds, too, holding just the No. 153 and 185 picks. 

The Leafs dominated the North Division through the pandemic-condensed 56-game season, posting a 35-14-7 record before the Montreal Canadiens eliminated them from the first round of the playoffs in a tightly contested seven-game series.

Last year, Russian winger Rodion Amirov was Toronto's top selection, going 15th overall.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now