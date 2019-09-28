Leafs edge out Red Wings in a shootout

At Detroit, Jeremy Bracco scored the only goal in a three-round shootout in Toronto's victory over Detroit.

After Detroit's Evgeny Svechnikov opened the shootout with a miss, Bracco fired a snap shot Jonathan Bernier for the deciding goal.

WATCH: Jeremy Bracco scores lone shootout goal

Darren Archibald, Matt Read and Hudson Elynuik scored in regulation for Toronto, which had Michael Hutchinson and Joseph Woll share time in goal. Hutchinson started and allowed two goals on 10 shots over the first two periods. Holl made seven saves in the third and overtime. Svechnikov, Chris Terry and Givani Smith scored for Detroit. Bernier made 34 saves