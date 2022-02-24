Maple Leafs place defenceman Muzzin on IR with 2nd concussion in less than a month
Veteran rearguard suffered injury against Montreal on Monday
The Toronto Maple Leafs put defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion, two days since the blueliner was hospitalized after banging his head on the ice.
It's Muzzin's second concussion in less than a month. He missed seven games in January after slamming into the end boards during a game on Jan. 15.
Muzzin, who turned 33 on Monday, is a candidate to land on long term IR to free up cap space with the NHL's trade deadline coming up March 21.
Muzzin has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 41 games this season.
A Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles, Muzzin has 291 points (68 goals, 223 assists) and a plus-66 rating in 673 career games with the Kings and Maple Leafs. However, he has a team-worst minus-8 rating this season.
Morgan Rielly on Jake Muzzin injury: "I just hope he's ok. He's a big part of our group. Obviously a guy we care deeply about. We wish him nothing but the best and hope he's back soon."—@dalter
The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division and are in the midst of a three-game winless streak. Toronto next plays Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.
