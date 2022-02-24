Skip to Main Content
Maple Leafs place defenceman Muzzin on IR with 2nd concussion in less than a month

The Toronto Maple Leafs put defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve Wednesday with a concussion, two days since the blueliner was hospitalized after banging his head on the ice.

Veteran rearguard suffered injury against Montreal on Monday

Jake Muzzin of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, when he suffered a concussion during the third period. Muzzin was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Wednesday. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Muzzin suffered the injury in the third period of Monday's road loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Muzzin's head hit the ice after a collision with Montreal's Chris Wideman. Muzzin spent the night in a hospital but was released Tuesday.

It's Muzzin's second concussion in less than a month. He missed seven games in January after slamming into the end boards during a game on Jan. 15.

Muzzin, who turned 33 on Monday, is a candidate to land on long term IR to free up cap space with the NHL's trade deadline coming up March 21.

Muzzin has 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 41 games this season.

A Stanley Cup winner with Los Angeles, Muzzin has 291 points (68 goals, 223 assists) and a plus-66 rating in 673 career games with the Kings and Maple Leafs. However, he has a team-worst minus-8 rating this season.

The Maple Leafs are third in the Atlantic Division and are in the midst of a three-game winless streak. Toronto next plays Thursday against the Minnesota Wild.

