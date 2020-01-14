Maple Leafs recall Timothy Liljegren to help decimated defence corps
Move comes a day after defenceman Rasmus Sandin also brought up from AHL
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made another blue-line move, recalling Timothy Liljegren from the American Hockey League Marlies.
Rielly was hurt blocking a shot in Sunday's 8-4 road loss against the Florida Panthers.
The Leafs have been without Jake Muzzin — another top-four defenceman — since he broke his foot Dec. 27. The team said at the time the 30-year-old was listed as week-to-week, but he was placed on IR before Sunday's loss.
The 20-year-old Liljegren has four goals and 20 assists in 33 games with the Marlies this season.
Toronto picked the Swede in the first round (17th overall) of the 2017 NHL draft.
Liljegren is likely insurance for a defensive corps that now consists of Travis Dermott, Justin Holl, Martin Marincin, Tyson Barrie, Cody Ceci and Sandin.
