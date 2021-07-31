Maple Leafs sign free-agent forward Nick Ritchie for 2 years, Oilers bring in Foegele

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed free-agent forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract worth an annual average value of $2.5 million US.

Ritchie had 26 points on 15 goals and 11 assists in 56 regular season games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added a goal and three assists in 11 playoff games.

Welcome to Toronto, Nick!<br><br>🖊 We’ve signed forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LeafsForever?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LeafsForever</a> —@MapleLeafs

The native of Orangeville, Ont., has 59 goals and 137 points in 350 regular-season games over six NHL seasons with the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. He has added nine points in 38 post-season contests.

Ritchie, 25, was drafted 10th overall by Anaheim in 2014.

In international competition, Ritchie captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 world junior championship.

Avalanche grab Gross

The Colorado Avalanche have signed former Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jordan Gross to a one-year deal.

Gross, 26, has played in nine total NHL games over the last two seasons with the Coyotes, tallying four assists.

The former Notre Dame star played for the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners for parts of three seasons, scoring 15 goals and adding 39 assists in 118 games.

Gross originally signed with Arizona as a free agent after leaving Notre Dame in 2018.

Red Wings retain Bertuzzi

The Detroit Red Wings re-signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple media outlets reported the deal had an average annual value of $4.75 million.

Bertuzzi recorded seven points (five goals, two assists) in nine games last season. He sustained a back injury in January and underwent surgery three months later, however he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

UPDATE: The Detroit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedWings?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedWings</a> today re-signed left wing Tyler Bertuzzi to a two-year contract.<br><br>Details: <a href="https://t.co/vlCVkRRGqC">https://t.co/vlCVkRRGqC</a> <a href="https://t.co/HlCtGzmylG">pic.twitter.com/HlCtGzmylG</a> —@DetroitRedWings

The 26-year-old set career highs in assists (27) and points (48) during the 2019-20 campaign. His 21 goals that season matched a personal best, set in 2018-19.

Bertuzzi has collected 126 points (54 goals, 72 assists) in 208 career games since being selected by Detroit in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.

He is the nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi.

Stars re-sign Kiviranta

Dallas Stars forward Joel Kiviranta signed a two-year, $2.1 million contract on Saturday.

Kiviranta, 25, recorded 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 26 games last season. The native of Finland has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 37 career games with Dallas.

"Joel has developed into a very reliable player who can play various roles throughout the lineup," Stars general manager Jim Nill said. "His competitiveness, and ability to play in all situations, has made him an important member of our forward group."

Reaves returns to Rangers

Newly acquired forward Ryan Reaves and the New York Rangers agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season on Saturday.

Terms were not disclosed, but Reaves is signed for this season at a cap hit of $1.75 million. Reaves' new deal will be in that range, according to Sportsnet.

The New York Rangers signed Ryan Reaves to a one-year contract extension Saturday. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Rangers acquired Reaves from the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Vegas received a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in exchange for Reaves.

Reaves, 34, logged just one goal and four assists while racking up 27 penalty minutes in 37 games during the 2020-21 regular season. In the playoffs, he had no goals and one assist in 12 games, missing two games after getting suspended for pulling out hair from the Colorado Avalanche's Ryan Graves.

In 686 career NHL games for the St. Louis Blues (2010-17), Pittsburgh Penguins (2017-18) and Golden Knights (2017-21), Reaves has 49 goals, 52 assists and 937 penalty minutes.

Reaves will be reunited with new Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant, who was in charge at Vegas from 2017-18 to 2019-20.

Oilers bring in Foegele

Forward Warren Foegele signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Foegele, 25, was acquired in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in exchange for defenceman Ethan Bear.

"He comes from a really good program," Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. "In Carolina, they've done a lot of winning the last two or three years; they've been a good regular season team, they went to the final four a couple of years ago. He's a big, strong guy, he can skate, he goes to the blue paint, he's dependable."

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound Foegele recorded 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in 53 games last season. Foegele has 68 points (35 goals, 33 assists) in 200 career games since being selected by the Hurricanes in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft.

Canucks acquire Martin

The Vancouver Canucks have snatched up goaltender Spencer Martin from the Tampa Bay Lightning for "future considerations," says the team's general manager Jim Benning on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old posted a 7-5-2 record while playing 15 games for the AHL's Syracuse Crunch last season.

He also has a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.

The Oakville, Ont.-native had originally been chosen by the Colorado Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.