Maple Leafs nab Nick Ritchie for 2-year deal

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year contract worth an annual average value of $2.5 million US. 

Orangeville, Ont.-native posted 137 points over 6 seasons with Bruins, Ducks

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nick Ritchie to a two-year deal Saturday. Ritchie won a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 world junior championship. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Ritchie, 25, had 26 points (15 goals, 11 assists) in 56 regular season games with the Boston Bruins last season. He added a goal and three assists in 11 playoff games.

The native of Orangeville, Ont., has 137 points (59 goals, 78 assists) in 350 regular season games over six NHL seasons between the Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. He has added nine points (six goals, three assists) in 38 post-season contests.

Ritchie was selected by Anaheim in the first round,10th overall, of the 2014 NHL draft.

In international competition, Ritchie captured a gold medal with Canada at the 2015 world junior championship.

