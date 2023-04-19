Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
NHL

Maple Leafs' Bunting suspended 3 games for illegal check to head of Lightning's Cernak

Maple Leafs winger Michael Bunting has been suspended for the next three games of his team's first-round playoff matchup with Tampa Bay after delivering an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in the series opener.

Tampa Bay defenceman fell backwards to the ice, needed help getting to locker room

The Canadian Press ·
A male ice hockey player wearing number 58 shouts while removing his right glove and skating next to an official.
Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting reacts after being ejected from the series opener against the Lightning on Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. (Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Michael Bunting pleaded his case.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety then handed down its verdict.

The Toronto Maple Leafs winger has been suspended for the next three games of his team's first-round playoff matchup with Tampa Bay after delivering an illegal check to the head on Lightning defenceman Erik Cernak in the series opener.

The incident occurred with 4:20 remaining in Tuesday's second period when Bunting clipped his unsuspecting opponent up high as he went to battle for the puck.

Cernak fell backwards to the ice and needed help getting to the locker room. He did not return to the bench in Tampa's resounding 7-3 victory.

Bunting, who plays on the Leafs' top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, received a match penalty and a game misconduct.

WATCH l Bunting gets ejected for illegal check to head:

Maple Leafs' Bunting ejected from Game 1 for check to head on Lightning's Cernak

22 hours ago
Duration 2:14
Toronto forward Michael Bunting receives a match penalty for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenceman Erik Cernak.

The Toronto native had 23 goals and 49 points in 82 regular-season games in 2022-23.

Cernak, meanwhile, was fourth in ice time among Lightning defencemen, averaging 19 minutes 14 seconds.

Leafs blue-liner Mark Giordano said before the suspension was announced that Bunting didn't intend to injure Cernak.

"Those two guys have played each other a long time, and they play each other hard," the veteran defender said following Wednesday's practice. "[Bunting's] thinking both guys are going to sort of engage shoulder-to-shoulder, but unfortunately their guy wasn't really in that mode of engaging, and he got hit.

"I don't think Bunts really even looked at him. It was just one of those plays where you know who you're playing against, and the guy knows he's going to come at you hard. He was trying to just go shoulder-to-shoulder, get some separation, and it ended up in that."

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke earlier Wednesday about Bunting's value to his roster.

"A guy that plays with our top players and has ability to score goals for us, plays with lots of energy," Keefe said. "He's come to be an important part of our team."

WATCH l Maple Leafs fall to Lightning 7-3 in Game 1:

Lightning dominate Maple Leafs in Game 1 with 4 power-play goals

22 hours ago
Duration 0:53
Lightning dominate Maple Leafs in Game 1 with 4 power-play goalsToronto falls to Tampa Bay 7-3 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Brayden Point scores two of Tampa Bay's four power-play goals.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now