Leafs forwards Auston Matthews, Joe Thornton both out against Edmonton Oilers
Thornton out with rib fracture, Matthews with upper-body soreness
The Toronto Maple Leafs will be missing two forwards in Friday night's rematch against the visiting Edmonton Oilers.
Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe says star centre Auston Matthews will sit out because of upper-body soreness.
Meanwhile, veteran forward Joe Thornton will miss at least four weeks with a rib fracture.
Thornton was hurt in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.
Matthews left the ice before the formal practice session on Thursday, with Keefe saying he wasn't feeling well coming out of the loss to Edmonton.
The Leafs (3-2) are tied for second with the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens. The Oilers (2-3) are tied for fifth with the Vancouver Canucks.
