Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov awarded 1-year, $3.55M US deal in arbitration

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov was awarded a one-year contract worth $3.55 million US in an arbitration decision Sunday.

26-year-old was vying for $4.9M at the arbitration hearing on Friday

A male ice hockey goaltender looks off into the distance inside an arena filled with fans.
Ilya Samsonov finished 27-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in his first season with Toronto in 2022-23. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Samsonov was vying for $4.9 million at the arbitration hearing on Friday, while the Maple Leafs submitted at $2.4 million.

Samsonov, 26, finished 27-10-5 with four shutouts, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage in his first season with the Maple Leafs in 2022-23.

He signed with Toronto in July 2022 following three seasons with the Washington Capitals, who drafted the Russian in the first round in 2015.

Samsonov is 79-32-13 with 10 shutouts, a 2.65 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 131 career games (119 starts) with the Capitals (2019-22) and Maple Leafs.

