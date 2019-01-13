Andersen nearing return as Leafs prepare to host reeling Avalanche

Mike Babcock has made a habit during recent media availabilities of trying to head off questions concerning the Maple Leafs' goalie situation before reporters even get a chance to ask.

While that was the case again Sunday — Toronto's head coach said he doesn't know the identity of his starter for Monday's visit from the Colorado Avalanche — roll call at practice and Frederik Andersen's answers suggest the club is on the verge of getting its No. 1 netminder back in the crease.

Out since Dec. 28 with a groin injury before getting cut down by a flu bug that forced him to miss Saturday's 3-2 home loss to the Boston Bruins, Andersen was on the ice with teammates and declared himself fit if called upon.

"I definitely feel ready to go," he said. "But we'll see."

Despite sitting out Toronto's last seven games — including two outings where he dressed as the backup immediately before and after the Christmas break — Andersen still sits third in the NHL in wins (20), while his .923 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average puts him first and fifth, respectively, among goalies with at least 25 appearances.

He said it's been "extremely hard" to be patient as he's worked to get back in the lineup.

"Especially with the extra flu going around, that was very frustrating," Andersen said. "It's been a process that's been new for me."

Leafs backup Garret Sparks (concussion) was also at practice and said he's cleared medically to play.

That relegated Michael Hutchinson, who is 2-3-0 with a .914 save percentage and a 2.64 GAA in five emergency starts following a trade with the Florida Panthers in late December, to a workout with assistant coaches following Sunday's main session.

"I'd be good to have everybody back, but that's all part of life," Babcock said of Andersen and Sparks. "We've got to find a way to play better and win games no matter who's in net."

The Leafs did plenty of good things in the loss to the Bruins — a fourth defeat in their last six — but were undone by two gaffes from the No. 2 defence pair of Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev late in the second period that flipped a 2-1 advantage to a 3-2 deficit.

"We played really well," Toronto centre Auston Matthews said. "But you make a couple costly mistakes and it ends up in the back of your net."

Forwards in a funk

Matthews, who has just one goal in nine games, had a great opportunity to tie things with four minutes left against Boston only to see the puck roll off his stick at the critical moment.

He's not the only Toronto forward currently in a funk. William Nylander has one goal in 16 games since his contract impasse ended at the beginning of last month, while Nazem Kadri has scored once in his last 17.

"It's just the way it's been going as of late," Matthews, who had a goal called back for offside against the Nashville Predators last Monday, said of his own struggles. "These last few games, especially our line (with Kasperi Kapanen and Andreas Johnsson), we've done a lot good things.

"It's only a matter of time for the puck to start going in."