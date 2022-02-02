Marner records 4 points as Leafs blowout Devils
Toronto has won 5 in a row heading into the All-Star break
Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday night before the All-Star break.
The Maple Leafs added two more later in the first in just 26 seconds. Auston Matthews scored his 29th goal at 8:38, and David Kampf scored at 9:04 to make it 3-0 into the first period and notch his fifth goal of the season. Marner made it 4-0 Toronto with about 4 and a half minutes left in the period.
Michael Bunting and Engvall ran up the score more in the second period.
For the Devils, Jack Hughes scored a breakaway goal, his 12th of the season, 3:31 into the third period. But Marner responded about two minutes later.
Going into the All-Star break, the Devils have lost six in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Leafs have won five in a row.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?