Marner records 4 points as Leafs blowout Devils

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, Jack Campbell had 31 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday night before the All-Star break.

Toronto has won 5 in a row heading into the All-Star break

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner, right, celebrates his goal with Justin Holl during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., on Tuesday. (Seth Wenig/The Associated Press)

The Maple Leafs struck first at 2:13 into the first period after Jon Gillies fumbled the puck trying at the side of his net. Pierre Engvall corralled it at the back of the net and found Jason Spezza for the one-timer. It was Spezza's ninth of the season.

The Maple Leafs added two more later in the first in just 26 seconds. Auston Matthews scored his 29th goal at 8:38, and David Kampf scored at 9:04 to make it 3-0 into the first period and notch his fifth goal of the season. Marner made it 4-0 Toronto with about 4 and a half minutes left in the period.

Michael Bunting and Engvall ran up the score more in the second period.

Backup Jon Gillies was in net for the Devils, giving up six goals on 28 shots before being pulled to start the third period. Akira Schmid came off the bench and had seven saves.

For the Devils, Jack Hughes scored a breakaway goal, his 12th of the season, 3:31 into the third period. But Marner responded about two minutes later.

Going into the All-Star break, the Devils have lost six in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Leafs have won five in a row.

