Before Game 1 of Maple Leafs-Canadiens, listen to 'The Hockey Sweater'
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens resume their legendary rivalry in Game 1 of their playoff series on Thursday night. Before the puck drops on that game, listen to Roch Carrier read his beloved Canadian children's story.
Roch Carrier reads his beloved short story about the NHL rivals
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens resume their legendary rivalry in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Thursday night.
Before the puck drops on that game, listen to Roch Carrier read his beloved Canadian children's story, as told to CBC's As It Happens in 2014.
LISTEN | Roch Carrier reads 'The Hockey Sweater':
