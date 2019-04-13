Maple Leafs eye 2-0 series lead against 'desperate' Bruins
Toronto looks to match Blue Jackets, Blues' road success early in playoffs
Nazem Kadri and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been paying close attention to some of the eyebrow-raising results early in the NHL playoffs.
The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series 1-0 following a 4-1 win at TD Garden on Thursday night. They can match the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues as road teams up 2-0.
"There's been a few road teams that have pulled off a couple victories and heading home with two in the bank," Kadri said after the morning skate. "We're looking to accomplish that.
Marner a marked man
The Blue Jackets stunned the Presidents' Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning with consecutive road wins while the Blues did the same against the Jets in Winnipeg.
"I don't get surprised at playoff time," Toronto head coach Mike Babcock said. "As the league gets tighter and tighter, the separation is almost nothing.
"We know every series is going to be ultra-competitive."
"I'm not sure there is an answer," Kadri said regarding how to stop Marner. "Mitchy's Mitchy. He's just going to do his thing. He's just so elusive with the puck. If you try to hit him, it seems like he can slide checks, create plays.
"He's a great one-on-one player just to be able to free up his linemates and get open and create opportunities, because he can create chances just with his feet and his hands. We're going to look to him to keep bringing that offence."
WATCH | Marner shines as Leafs take Game 1 in Boston:
"We just want to play the same game," he said. "If the play is there, make it.
"If not, don't beat ourselves. Just make sure we're working hard all over the ice."
Sticking with soupy mess
"As a kid I just always stirred it up like that and always thought it tastes better," said the 21-year-old. "It's something I just continued to do my whole life.
"People think it's crazy."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.