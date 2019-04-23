Bruins coach preaches sticking to routine in hours before Game 7
Bruce Cassidy's charges, Leafs take 1st-round series to limit for second straight year
Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy doesn't want to change too much heading into Game 7 of Boston's first-round series against Toronto, explaining that his players "are a bit like dogs."
Now all Cassidy needs to know is if he's got a locker room full of bloodhounds, in single-minded pursuit of their quarry, or some cuddly golden retrievers that just want a belly rub.
The Bruins earned the right to play Game 7 at home by finishing seven points up on the Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, but home-ice advantage hasn't meant much so far in the series. No team has won two in a row over the first six games; Boston would need to break that streak to advance.
Forgettable Game 7s
The Leafs could have ended this one in six games, but Boston won in Toronto 4-2 on Sunday to send a shiver through the city: In 2013, the Leafs led the Bruins by three goals in the third period of Game 7 before losing in overtime.
When you see he has that look in his eye, it definitely brings another dimension to this team.— Bruins' Torey Krug on fellow defenceman Zdeno Chara
"It's a new set of circumstances," Leafs forward John Tavares, who was signed as a free agent last off-season, told The Canadian Press after Game 6. "It's a lot of guys who haven't been here, including myself."
There are five Bruins left from the '13 comeback: Chara, Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci. When Chara takes the ice, he will tie the NHL record (Patrick Roy, Scott Stevens) by appearing in the 13th Game 7 of his career.
Golden Knights, Sharks also playing Game 7
He has four assists and a 5-7 record in those games.
With Vegas and San Jose also going to a seventh game on Tuesday night, it will be the first time the NHL will hold a pair of Game 7s on the same day since May 10, 2017, when Pittsburgh beat Washington and Anaheim beat Edmonton to reach their respective conference finals.
"The two series they were saying were pretty evenly matched were us and San Jose-Vegas," Cassidy said. "So here we are."
